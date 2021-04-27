India Is Suffering: Priyanka Appeals to Biden To Send Vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Biden for the support and said that the duo discussed the 'importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines'. Earlier Washington had faced criticism for its reluctance to lift the freeze on export for vaccine raw materials.

Closer to home, some celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Shahid Kapoor have started using their platform to amplify resources. Alia Bhatt announced that she joined hands with journalist Faye D'Souza to help those in need and do her bit to 'identity and amplify relevant information'. "I'm happy to be working along with Faye D'Souza, who is helping us to identify the information and both of us will amplify in whatever best way we can. We hope this helps. Take care. Stay safe. #Circle0fHope," she wrote in a statement.