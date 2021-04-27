India Is Suffering: Priyanka Appeals to Biden To Send Vaccines
Joe Biden recently tweeted that US would support India in its fight against COVID
Actor Priyanka Chopra appealed to US President Joe Biden to send vaccines to India to help them tackle the second wave of the virus. Emphasizing that the US ordered 550 million more vaccines than they require, she tweeted, "My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical."
While some criticised Priyanka for doing 'too little, too late', others thanked her for her support during the crisis. The Quantico actor had joined hands with UNICEF to encourage vaccination, and 'create a safer and healthier future'.
According to latest developments, the United States will provide emergency assistance to India, including vaccine materials and oxygen-related supplies. Biden affirmed his intentions to help India in a tweet, and wrote, "Today, I spoke with Prime Minister @narendramodi and pledged America’s full support to provide emergency assistance and resources in the fight against COVID-19. India was there for us, and we will be there for them."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Biden for the support and said that the duo discussed the 'importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines'. Earlier Washington had faced criticism for its reluctance to lift the freeze on export for vaccine raw materials.
Closer to home, some celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Shahid Kapoor have started using their platform to amplify resources. Alia Bhatt announced that she joined hands with journalist Faye D'Souza to help those in need and do her bit to 'identity and amplify relevant information'. "I'm happy to be working along with Faye D'Souza, who is helping us to identify the information and both of us will amplify in whatever best way we can. We hope this helps. Take care. Stay safe. #Circle0fHope," she wrote in a statement.
As the pressure continues to build on the country's healthcare infrastructe, India recorded over 3 lakh COVID cases on 26 April, yet again. Patients have been struggling to get access to oxygen, beds, medication, and related supplies. Many nations like Germany, UK, and UAE have extended their support, and people across the world have contributed to India's fight against the virus.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.