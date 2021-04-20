In Pics: Anushka and Virat Spotted at Airport With Daughter Vamika
The pictures soon went viral on social media
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday with their newborn Vamika. Pictures of the family soon went viral on social media. In the pictures, Anushka can be seen holding Vamika close to her chest as Virat walks with them.
Virat Kohli flew to Mumbai as part of the IPL team 'Royal Challengers Bangalore' for their match scheduled on 22 April. The RCB team returned from Chennai, riding the high of their win against Kolkata Knight Riders.
The couple was spotted by photographers on the way to their car after exiting the Kalina airport. After they became first-time parents, Virat and Anushka had earlier requested that everyone refrain from taking pictures of Vamika because they wanted to protect her privacy.
While some fans were happy to see their favourite celebrities, others also raised concern over their right to privacy.
Anushka and Virat had announced their pregnancy in August 2020 in an Instagram post and were blessed with a baby girl in January 2021. In a statement on social media, Virat had shared, "Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives."
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.