'I'm Sitting in Locarno Because of Yash Chopra': Shah Rukh Khan

Tha actor during the interview opened up about what got him interested in films: "In school, Hindi (language) was not my strongest point. My mom said, 'I'll take you to a movie hall to watch a film if you get 10 on 10 in Hindi dictation'. I think I copied one answer from a friend, but I did get 10 on 10, and then my mother took me to watch a film in a theatre for the first time."

"It was called 'Joshila', which was of the director with whom I did maximum number for my films later on in my life. So life is connected. Mr. Yash Chopra, it was his film. I'm sitting here in Locarno, Switzerland because of him, because of that movie I saw," he added.

Initially in his career he was told he was not very good-looking: “He said, the most attractive part of you is that you’re very ugly, you know, because all these heroes, they look really Swiss chocolate-like. I didn’t look like Swiss chocolate. So I said, okay, if I’m ugly, I’ll do bad guy roles.” However, later on he went on to do many romantic lead roles.

Meanwhile, SRK will next be seen in King.