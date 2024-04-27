Ilaiyaraaja Cannot Claim Sole Ownership of Songs, Madras High Says

The company argued that the rights for the songs lie with the producer of a film since they compensate the composer for their work and the composer, Ilaiyaraaja in this case, has rights over the melody. That being said, the company further argued, the composer can’t claim complete rights over the songs. Appearing for the appellant, senior counsel Vijay Narayan told the Bench that Echo had purchased the rights from film producers and so, the composer could not commercially exploit the songs by licensing them to streaming platforms.

On the other hand, Ilaiyaraaja’s representation, senior counsel Satish Parasaran, referred to section 1 of the Copyright Act and contended that the copyrights for his client’s compositions would remain with him regardless of any agreements the film producers enter into.