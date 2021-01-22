IFFI Honours Irrfan Khan; Son Babil and Wife Sutapa Attend

Irrfan Khan was honoured at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which screened his 2012 film Paan Singh Tomar on 22 January. The late actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan attended the event.

Babil posted a few photos from IFFI on Instagram, one in which he poses with his mother, another of Sutapa giving a speech on stage with Babil by her side, and a third of the two being felicitated at the event. "Beautiful catharsis @iffigoa," he captioned the photos.