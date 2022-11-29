ADVERTISEMENT

'Shame is Official Now': Prakash Raj, Swara React to Nadav Lapid's Remarks

IFFI jury chief Nadav Lapid triggered a controversy with his criticism of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Shame is Official Now': Prakash Raj, Swara React to Nadav Lapid's Remarks
i

Bollywood celebrities such as Swara Bhasker and Prakash Raj have reacted to IFFI 2022 jury chief and filmmaker Nadav Lapid's criticism of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files at the film festival on Monday, 28 November.

Sharing the news veteran actor Prakash Raj tweeted, "Shame is official now".

ADVERTISEMENT

Extending support to Lapid's comments Swara also wrote on the social media platform, "Apparently it’s pretty clear to the world .."

On the second day of the event that was held at Goa's Panaji Lapid said, "All of us are disturbed. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition. I feel totally comfortable in sharing these feelings openly on stage since the spirit of the festival truly accepts critical discussion which is essential for art and life".

Also Read

'The Kashmir Files' Row: Israel Envoy Writes Open Letter to IFFI Jury Head

'The Kashmir Files' Row: Israel Envoy Writes Open Letter to IFFI Jury Head

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×