'Shame is Official Now': Prakash Raj, Swara React to Nadav Lapid's Remarks
IFFI jury chief Nadav Lapid triggered a controversy with his criticism of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.
Bollywood celebrities such as Swara Bhasker and Prakash Raj have reacted to IFFI 2022 jury chief and filmmaker Nadav Lapid's criticism of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files at the film festival on Monday, 28 November.
Sharing the news veteran actor Prakash Raj tweeted, "Shame is official now".
Extending support to Lapid's comments Swara also wrote on the social media platform, "Apparently it’s pretty clear to the world .."
On the second day of the event that was held at Goa's Panaji Lapid said, "All of us are disturbed. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition. I feel totally comfortable in sharing these feelings openly on stage since the spirit of the festival truly accepts critical discussion which is essential for art and life".
