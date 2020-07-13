If You Want Someone Celebrated Watch Their Films: Soha Ali Khan

The past month saw a heated debate on nepotism in Bollywood, with celebrities putting forward their opinions. Soha Ali Khan has recently weighed in on what she thinks about the issue.

In an interview with Zoom TV the actor said that the audience has to make sure an actor's work is celebrated. "When it comes to things such as nepotism or equal opportunities, these aren't things that have cropped up in the past month. Nepotism exists and it is not unique to Bollywood or even India".

Soha added,