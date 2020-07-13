If You Want Someone Celebrated Watch Their Films: Soha Ali Khan
The actor weighs in on nepotism in Bollywood.
The past month saw a heated debate on nepotism in Bollywood, with celebrities putting forward their opinions. Soha Ali Khan has recently weighed in on what she thinks about the issue.
In an interview with Zoom TV the actor said that the audience has to make sure an actor's work is celebrated. "When it comes to things such as nepotism or equal opportunities, these aren't things that have cropped up in the past month. Nepotism exists and it is not unique to Bollywood or even India".
Soha added,
"Sometimes as an actor you will feel you’ve got the love and respect you deserve while sometimes you may feel something that was owed to you has been given to another person. These are broad questions that will only lead to more questions. Not to answers. It is good that these questions are being raised and that is something that should be encouraged".
Soha Ali Khan also added that the audience should also show their fondness towards an actor by watching his/her films. "If you want someone to be celebrated, watch their films, buy tickets, follow them on social media and make sure they become popular. Even though favouritism exists, I believe in the power of movies and I feel that the digital platforms offer an equal footing to all".
Some time back, Kunal Kemmu's film Lootcase was announced in the list of movies to be premiered on Disney+Hotstar. However, Kunal wasn't invited to the launch event and the actor took to Twitter to highlight his concern.
