Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive for COVID-19
Sabrina Dhowre, wife of actor Idris Elba, revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. She and her husband were in self-isolation after the latter contracted the infection. It was on 21 March that Sabrina revealed this to Oprah Winfrey during a live stream for her new Apple TV+ series, Oprah Talks.
Oprah took to Instagram and shared a clip of the conversation between her and the couple.
Idris, however, speculated that the couple came into contact with the virus after they met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie at an event. Sophie had tested positive for Coronavirus and Idris said that Sabrina might’ve caught it by the time his diagnosis was revealed.
Defending her choice to be close to her husband during quarantine, Sabrina told Oprah: “I wanted to be with him. That is the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care. I could have made a decision to put myself in a separate room or stay away and I’m sure that people are making those tough decisions. But I made the decision to want to be with him ... and still touch him.”
Scores of Hollywood celebrities were tested positive for this novel pandemic, which first originated in Wuhan, China. Debi Mazar, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, Frozen 2 actor Rachel Matthews and Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma are among those who have contracted the virus.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
