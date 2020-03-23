Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sabrina Dhowre, wife of actor Idris Elba, revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. She and her husband were in self-isolation after the latter contracted the infection. It was on 21 March that Sabrina revealed this to Oprah Winfrey during a live stream for her new Apple TV+ series, Oprah Talks.

Oprah took to Instagram and shared a clip of the conversation between her and the couple.