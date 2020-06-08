With the first season of Delhi Crime receiving rave reviews both from the critics and the audience, we are all anxiously waiting for the second season to drop on Netflix. This time, real-life IAS officer Abhishek Singh has joined the cast, adding to the expectations. Abhishek had ventured into acting with the short film Chaar Pandrah, entirely made by students.Abhishek spoke to The Quint as to what made him sign up for the role, the first day of shoot, whether the expectations from Season 2 is making him nervous and more.Tell us about your role in Delhi Crime? Being an IAS officer, did it give you an edge to prepare for your character? Abhishek: My character in Delhi Crime season 2 is that of an IAS officer. Though I won’t be able to reveal much about the character at this point, but I must say it is really edgy and I thoroughly enjoyed performing it. Being an IAS officer in real life did help me get into the skin of the character as there were subtle nuances which otherwise would have been very difficult for me to pick up. Also, the familiarity with the work environment in the administrative set-up was definitely a plus for me. Behavioural traits, gestures, body language while interacting with seniors, juniors or colleagues, would not have been so easy to capture had I not been part of the profession.What was the first day of shoot like? How many takes did you take for your first shot? One particular thing that was most difficult for you? Abhishek: I was well-prepared for the role. I think the best part about this service is, it trains you to slog your way through with utmost dedication and sincerity. I applied the same principles to acting. However, as I approached the set, I got cold feet. I was reminded of the day when I was appearing for my IAS Interview. There I was, mentally prepared that I will be needing at least 7-8 takes for the first shot! But to my surprise the shot was approved in one take. I couldn’t believe it, so I walked up to the director (Richie Mehta) and asked, ‘Was it really ok or were you saving the effort of giving me 10 chances thinking this guy won’t deliver a better shot?’ He laughed and said, ‘Have faith in our choice. We selected you because you are good.’ The first couple of hours of the shoot were the most difficult. The journey got easier from thereon.Season One of Delhi Crime received rave reviews and Shefali Shah was highly praised for her role as the cop. Do the expectations of Season 2 make you nervous? Abhishek: Season 2 of any show is always under the magnifying glass, especially with the critics, and so will this one be. The expectations of the audience too will be further raised, as for the first time they will be watching a real-life officer play an officer on screen. Hence they are looking forward to a more flavourful performance. All this certainly makes me a little anxious.‘Delhi Crime’: The Netflix Show that Dramatised the Nirbhaya ProbeWhat made you agree to act in a show and give the kind of time and commitment it needs? Abhishek: As an officer, all of us have our fair share of dilemmas, struggles and successes in our personal and professional lives which people outside the system are generally not aware of. Getting an opportunity to convey all these emotions through a character will sort of help in assimilating views of the society. When I see incidents like the unfortunate death of George Floyd in the US and its fallout thereafter, I can relate to both the sides, with citizens and with the administration, because I have lived both the lives. More often than not both are right in their own merit, but are not able to appreciate each other’s concerns. In today’s times, cinema and the digital media platforms are powerful mediums for influencing and shaping societies’ perceptions. Being an administrator, getting an opportunity to be a part of such medium, enhances my capacity to deliver in my own sphere.Can you also tell us what the second season is about? Or you aren’t revealing that yet? Would want to know where you were when that particular incident (whatever the second season is based on) happened and what was your reaction? Abhishek: I would like to hold further comments and insights around that question. But I can certainly vouch for the fact that you will thoroughly enjoy watching Season 2.From Soni to Delhi Crime: Women In Uniform Are Here to Stay We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.