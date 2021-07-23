I Was Told Kriti Had a Bigger Launch: Nupur Sanon
Nupur Sanon speaks about how people belittled her when she made her debut with 'Filhaal'.
Nupur Sanon made her on-screen debut with B-Praak's music video 'Filhaal', opposite Akshay Kumar. Now, in an interview with News18, Nupur said that many people thought a music video wasn't the right debut for her and that Kriti had a better and bigger launch in Bollywood.
"I understand Kriti and I are sisters, but we have our different journeys. There are people who compare you and then talk about nepotism. They are the ones who will push you to tread the same path and then cry foul".Nupur Sanon, Actor
Nupur added, "When Filhaal wasn't even released I was told that this isn't the right journey because Kriti didn't do it that way. What most people failed to understand was that I was always inclined towards music and I wanted my debut to be a music video. I am so glad that my family and sister have always been so supportive".
