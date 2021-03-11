I Was In the Gym, Priyanka Told Me About BAFTA: Adarsh Gourav
Actor Adarsh Gourav has secured a nomination for Leading Actor for The White Tiger
Actor Adarsh Gourav has secured a nomination for Leading Actor for Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2021. Gourav played the role of Balram Halwai in the film, who challenges oppression to create a successful business empire for himself. Gourav's performance has been appreciated a lot, both by critics as well as viewers.
Speaking to The Quint about how he learnt about his BAFTA nomination, Adarsh says,
"I was actually just exiting the gym when I checked my WhatsApp. We have a group where Priyanka (Chopra), Raj (Rajkummar Rao), Ramin and me are participants. Priyanka sent something on it and I just read the first part. It was the nomination for the adapted screenplay, and I responded and sent emojis. Immediately after, Pooja Gupte, who is the cinematographer of Rukh, called me. She told me that I was nominated. I reopened the WhatsApp group and realised that Priyanka had also mentioned Best Leading Actor along with Screenplay. That's how I found out about the BAFTA nomination".
Adarsh adds after the congratulatory messages from Priyanka Chopra, Ramin Bahrani and others he video-called Bahrani. "Once the news was out I saw Priyanka's tweet. I think she was the first one to post because she was the first among us to find out. After that we wished each other and sent emojis. I then video-called Ramin and spoke to him. We congratulated each other again. I think both Priyanka and Raj have been shooting so I didn't get the chance to speak to them. But I will, very soon".
