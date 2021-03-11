I Was In the Gym, Priyanka Told Me About BAFTA: Adarsh Gourav

Actor Adarsh Gourav has secured a nomination for Leading Actor for Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2021. Gourav played the role of Balram Halwai in the film, who challenges oppression to create a successful business empire for himself. Gourav's performance has been appreciated a lot, both by critics as well as viewers.

Speaking to The Quint about how he learnt about his BAFTA nomination, Adarsh says,