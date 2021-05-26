Was Almost Morally Assassinated for Those Scenes: Mallika Sherawat

In an interview with Times of India, she said, "When I acted in Murder (2004), I was almost morally assassinated for those scenes I shot; I was seen as a fallen woman. Today, those things I did back then are common in our films. People’s perceptions have changed. Our cinema has changed.”

Mallika made her film debut as a lead with Khwahish and went on to star in Murder in 2004 alongside Emraan Hashmi. Her 2006 film Pyaar Ke Side Effects was well received by audiences and critics.

Mallika also believes that the films in the 50s and 60s had 'wonderful roles' for women. "But even now, when I think of it, nothing beats the cinema of the 50s and 60s. We had wonderful roles for women, but we lack that beauty in our films in a big way. I have waited for years to get a role that has substance," she said.