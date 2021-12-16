'I Made Some Great Friends' :Fawad Khan on Missing Bollywood
Fawad Khan's last Bollywood outing was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is all set to return to Indian screens with a Zindagi original show, five years after his appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He will be reuniting with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed for this project.
Speaking to Film Companion about not featuring in a major film roles since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and whether that creates a sense of insecurity Fawad replied, "I am an extremely lazy worker. But I love the work I am doing. I have never been worried about how much I am doing as opposed to what I am doing. Life is weird, and then came COVID. We were all stuck. I am enjoying my time at home with my wife and kids. During that time I shot three films also. So yes, there has been a break, but when the films start releasing, the audience will have a lot to look out for".
Fawad added that some of his films, including Maula Jaat & Nilofer, are awaiting release.
The actor also opened up as to whether he misses Bollywood. Fawad was supposed to feature in Aditya Dhar's Raat Baaki, but the film was put on hold following the ban on Pakistani artistes after the 2016 Uri attacks.
"I miss Bollywood. I made some great friends there and I am still in touch with them. I miss Bombay, it's a beautiful city".Fawad Khan, Actor
Fawad will also be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s show Ms Marvel. While details of his character haven't been divulged yet, his presence has been confirmed. Without revealing much about the show, the Humsafar actor spoke about his shooting experience and said, “It was good fun. The cast and the people that I worked with but I’m sorry I can’t say anything more than that.”
