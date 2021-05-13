Like My Privacy: Neetu Kapoor on Not Living With Riddhima, Ranbir

"I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho (stay in my heart, don’t stand on my head)," she said, and added, "I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life."

Neetu recalled that while she used to 'howl for days' when Riddhima left for London, she didn't do the same when Ranbir left. "He (Ranbir) told me, mom you don’t love me. But it isn’t that. It was just that I had gotten used to that life, of living away from a child. So when it happened again, I was prepared. I think those times when they were abroad made me stronger and made me feel that I am okay being alone," she revealed

She added, "Also, they have to get on with their lives. I get happy when they come, but I want them to go back to their homes and be settled. I just say one thing, don’t meet me every day, but stay connected. I don’t want them to be around me all the time, I am very independent that way. I love my life the way it is."