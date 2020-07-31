I Haven't Given Any Statement of Rhea Harassing Sushant: Ankita
Ankita Lokhande says she refuses to believe Sushant was depressed.
Ankita Lokhande recently opened up about her former partner Sushant Singh Rajput, the kind of person he was, the innumerable theories floating around after his death in interviews to Times Now and India Today. Ankita also firmly said she doesn't believe it was death by suicide.
Here are some excepts of what she said.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!