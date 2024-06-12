'Got Surgery to Remove it': Kevin Jonas Shares His Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Singer-songwriter Kevin Jonas revealed on social media on 12 June that he had surgery to remove skin cancer. The actor shared a video and wrote a short caption about his diagnosis.
He captioned a clip of himself at a medical facility before and after the procedure: "Friendly reminder to get your moles checked."
As the video begins, Jonas is seen laying down for the selfie video. "So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head", he said.
"Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guys that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it," he added.
Take a look at the video:
Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers are currently taking a break from touring, with their last performance on 30 April in Cancun, Mexico.
