'Got Surgery to Remove it': Kevin Jonas Shares His Skin Cancer Diagnosis

He captioned a clip of himself at a medical facility before and after the procedure: "Friendly reminder to get your moles checked."

As the video begins, Jonas is seen laying down for the selfie video. "So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head", he said.

"Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guys that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it," he added.

Take a look at the video: