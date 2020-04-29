Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on the morning of Wednesday, 29 April after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and spend two years in the United Kingdom for his treatment.Just before the actor’s last release Angrezi Medium, he had said in an interview to Gulf News that his health issues appeared suddenly. “My health issues came out of nowhere. Yes, I took a break and yes I am hopeful to come back,” said Irrfan.“I tell life: ‘Lag Jaa Gale Ki Phir Yeh Haseen Shaam Ho Naa Ho, Shayad Is Janam Mein Mulaqaat Ho Na Ho’.”Irrfan Khan, in his last interview.He played the role of a doting father to Radhika Madan in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, who is willing to go to any extent to get his daughter admitted to a London University.Admitting that he always wanted to have a daughter, Irrfan had said, “I have led a very satisfied life and I’m trying to make it more positive and satisfying now. Though one dream that I harboured was to have a daughter which never got fulfilled.”“I dreamt of having one and I am sure that I would have made her feel special and spoilt her. For all the daughters out there, I want say “Tere maathe pe yeh aanchal bahut khubsurat hai lekin tu is aanchal ka parcham bana leti toh aacha tha,” he added.“My biggest strength as a human being is that I know how to be curious and wondrous all the time. My biggest fear is that I should never succumb to any fear.”Irrfan Khan We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)