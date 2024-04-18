'I Have Always Been Misunderstood By People': Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who were recently seen in Bigg Boss 17, recently launched their first music video, 'Laa Pila De Sharaab'. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra and features Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva.

Following the song's release, The Quint caught up with Ankita and Vicky and spoke to them about their first project together, how they deal with trolling, whether they will do a reality show again and more.