I Feel Cheated: Seema Pahwa's Reaction After Watching 'Pagglait'
Seema Pahwa says team 'Pagglait' could have tweaked their script after watching 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi'
If you have watched both Seema Pahwa's directorial debut Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and Umesh Bist's Pagglait, you cannot ignore the uncanny resemblance. While Seema Pahwa's film released in theaters on January 1, 2021 after it's premiere at the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival in October 2019. Pagglait went on floors just a month after on November 2019. While there has been a chatter about the similarities of both films, we asked Seema Pahwa if she watched Pagglait and what she thought about it.
Yes, I have seen Pagglait. Honestly, if I tell you, I was quite upset after watching the film. After that when I started thinking logically I thought maybe it's just a coincidence that two people thought of the same thing.Seema Pahwa, Actor/Filmmaker
"Also felt that because the film was shot after us and by then a lot of people had already watched Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi by then and they knew the concept already so I felt bad that maybe they could have tweaked the script a little but they chose to ignore it. I don't know the reason behind it but maybe it's possible that they had gone way ahead with the script and even after watching our film they didn't feel the need to make any kind of changes," she said.
Bringing up the fact that both films were shot at the same location, she added, "Or maybe they felt that they were no similarities. But similarities get even more prominent when the location where the film is shot is same because they shot the film in the same house where we shot Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. But there are many coincidences like this so I guess we can consider the fact that them and us have similar thought process. "
When we asked if she would want to have a conversation with Pagglait's director Umesh Bist or producer Guneet Monga this is what she had to say.
I feel that this conversation they should have had with me when they had seen my film in MAMI. If Guneet or anyone related to the film would have just spoke to me about how their film script is by chance so similar to ours or they would have tweaked their script a little then it would have been nice but maybe they wouldn't have felt the need. But if I would have got to know that there is another film in which all these things have already been shown I would have defiantly made changes in my script.Seema Pahwa, Actor/Filmmaker
While she refuses to do anything about it, Seema Pahwa says she does feel cheated with the whole thing.
Ya, obviously you do feel cheated. One side you have your original film that you have already made and then someone makes something so similar and that gets appreciation then you do feel bad. All I know is I made a film with full honesty that audience and critics have appreciated. It has run for 60 days in the theaters. I think this is a big reward for me.Seema Pahwa, Actor/Filmmaker
"Now this film (Pagglait) is coming on Netflix so now the audience who has seen Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi will watch Pagglait and decide. People who have watched both the films will understand themselves because my film released way ahead so naturally it's not copied. So let's see how the audience reacts," she concluded.
Pahwa's directorial Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi stars an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Vikrant Massey, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, and Vineet Kumar. It follows the story of a family that gathers for the customary 13-day period after Ramprasad's death and the situations that arise.
