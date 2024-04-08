'I Am Not Joining Any Political Party Or Contesting Elections': Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt put rumours to rest when he took to his Twitter account on 8 April to write that he is not joining any party or contesting elections and that if he ever decides to do so, he will be the first to announce it.
Sanjay took to his social media to write, "I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now."
Sanjay Dutt's father, the late Sunil Dutt, and his sister Priya Dutt, both served as Congress MPs. Sunil Dutt was also a minister in the Manmohan Singh government. They represented Mumbai seats in the Lok Sabha.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)