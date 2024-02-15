'I Am Answerable To The Almighty': Singer Aditya Narayan On Throwing Fan's Phone

Singer Aditya Narayan has garnered attention recently due to a video from a Bhilai concert where he was observed forcefully taking a phone from a fan and tossing it away. The video went viral on the internet and drew criticism against the singer for losing his cool.
Addressing the incident in an interview with Times Now three days later, Narayan stated, "No comments. I am accountable to the Almighty."
Take a look at the video:
The reason behind the singer's reaction is unclear, but in the viral clip, it seems he struck the fan with his microphone.
Aditya Narayan was performing at a college in Chhattisgarh, during the concert, Aditya abruptly stopped singing, took a fan's phone, and tossed it into the crowd before resuming his performance.
Later his manager said: "That boy was not even a college student, he must be someone from outside the college. He was constantly dragging Aditya's feet nonstop. He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya's feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool. He must have taken almost 200 selfies with this student. The whole concert went smooth apart from this. After this incident, the show went on for almost two hours. If the student was right, he would have come forward."
