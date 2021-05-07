Hugh Jackman Urges Fans To Support India During COVID

Priyanka Chopra had announced her fundraiser in collaboration with Give India, to collect funds for better health infrastructure in India and oxygen supplies. She posted a graphic about the fundraiser and captioned it, "No one is safe until everyone is safe...that’s why we cant stop. India has seen an unabated growth in Covid cases for weeks now, and while so many are coming together to provide relief to as many as possible, there is still so much left to be done."

"Your support will bring help and relief to so many. Every little thing counts because every breath matters. Please donate to the #TogetherForIndia fund on @give_india," she added.