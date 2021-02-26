Hrithik vs Kangana Case: Crime Branch Summons Roshan on Saturday

The Mumbai Crime Branch CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit), which is currently probing a complaint filed by Hrithik Roshan in 2016 in the Hrithik vs Kangana email case, has summoned the Koi Mil Gaya actor on Saturday (27 February) to record his statement, as per a report by ANI.

In his complaint, Hrithik Roshan had alleged that someone posing as him was emailing Kangana Ranaut from a fabricated ID. However, Kangana had claimed that the ID was given to her by Hrithik himself and they continued exchanges messages through that till 2014. Hrithik Roshan had also reportedly submitted his laptop and phone to the police while they were probing the case.