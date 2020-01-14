This TikTok Star Just Got a Thumbs Up from Hrithik and Big B
Hrithik Roshan is enamoured with a TikTok star whom he says is the “smoothest airwalker I have ever seen”. He was responding to a tweet with a compilation of videos of a young man dressed like Michael Jackson and dancing to songs such as ‘Mukkala Mukkabala’ and ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haa’ on a terrace. The person who shared the tweet had tagged Hrithik and actor-dancer Prabhudeva writing, “Please make him famous.”
Another Twitter user explained that the man in the video is Yuvraj Singh, a TikTok user who goes by the handle Babajackson2020. He and other fans asked Hrithik to reach out to him and mentor him.
Hrithik isn’t the only Bollywood star whose attention Yuvraj has caught. Amitabh Bachchan also responded to the video in awe.
In a clip shared by a Twitter user, Yuvraj can be seen thanking the star for sharing the video and commenting on it. “Your reaction really motivated me and I am very grateful. I would have never thought that a legendary actor such as yourself would ever watch my video,” he said.
Hrithik was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Siddharth Anand’s War. 2020 marks the actor’s 20th anniversary in Bollywood. While it has been speculated that he will play Krishna in Deepika Padukone’s Draupadi, an adaptation of the Mahabharata, Deepika has rubbished the claims calling them “mere rumours”.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)