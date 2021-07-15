Hrithik Roshan on How His Kids Reacted to 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Hrithik also told the publication that his father's friends had advised him against doing the film. "I remember when I signed the film, a lot of my father's friends were concerned, out of sheer love for me. They thought I was making a big mistake because ZNMD was an ensemble movie and my character wasn't the protagonist. It wasn’t like I was the hero of the film and Farhan and Abhay were small parts of the film. At that time, the general rule was that you have to uphold the star status, and Zoya Akhtar's movie was the opposite".

The actor added, "ZNMD empowered me because it's a story I believed in. I realised that 'status' is merely something that people give you, but the work that you do has to come out of your own desire. The movie also made me yearn to become part of ensemble films. Not being confined by my position or the need to remain protected, here letting go was such a beautiful feeling. I think from then onwards I wanted to do other such films when most actors were hesitant. I love doing two-hero, three-hero, four-hero films… the more, the merrier. I think the place where I come from makes other actors feel very secure because I’m not trying to grab more footage or impose. I feel movies are bigger than stars. Look at what Zoya made me do in Luck By Chance! It was a small part and I loved doing it because it was so human and real".