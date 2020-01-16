Fear vs Fearless: Hrithik Looks Back at 20 Years of ‘KNPH’
On 15 January, Hrithik took to Instagram to share an emotional post about his 20 year journey in the film industry. In the note, he wrote about how he felt two words that best described his journey were “fear” and “fearless”. along with the note, he also shared a short video that showed the transformation from his very first film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, to his latest release, War.
The caption reads, “I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other . .
.
On the face of it ,
Fearless is a David .
Fear is more a Goliath .
But no matter how many times you repeat the story or in how many different ways, David still always defeats Goliath. .
.
I feel terribly bad for fear . Cause it tries so hard .
Fearless is a smart cookie , it only follows one rule . To keep going. .
.
Thanks Fear. If not for 20 years of you , I’d never have lived my 20 years of Fearless. .#20yearsofKNPH #Repost @hrfc.rajasthan KNPH to WAR - @hrithikroshan Credit: Sako”
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the film War, which performed exceptionally well at the box office. War also starred Tiger Shroff and was directed by Siddharth Anand.
In light of the political unrest in India, Hrithik recently took to Twitter to comment about the police brutality against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University. Tweeting about the violence unleashed by the police on the students, Hrithik said, “As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy.”
