Fear vs Fearless: Hrithik Looks Back at 20 Years of ‘KNPH’

The caption reads, “I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other . .

.

On the face of it ,

Fearless is a David .

Fear is more a Goliath .

But no matter how many times you repeat the story or in how many different ways, David still always defeats Goliath. .

.

I feel terribly bad for fear . Cause it tries so hard .

Fearless is a smart cookie , it only follows one rule . To keep going. .

.

Thanks Fear. If not for 20 years of you , I’d never have lived my 20 years of Fearless. .#20yearsofKNPH #Repost @hrfc.rajasthan KNPH to WAR - @hrithikroshan Credit: Sako”