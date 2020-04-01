Hrithik Roshan Gives a Glimpse of His Piano Lessons

The video also sees Sussanne Khan walking through the frame and she also commented on Hrithik’s video, with, “ur too funny!! So sorry I didn’t realise!!”

Recently, Hrithik also took to Instagram to share a heartwarming note about how his ex-wife Sussanne has reunited the family during this crisis. The two separated in 2014 and Sussanne has moved into Hrithik’s apartment for the time of the lockdown, to co-parent their two sons.