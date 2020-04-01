Hrithik Roshan Gives a Glimpse of His Piano Lessons
As Bollywood celebrities share how they are utilising their time during the lockdown, Hrithik Roshan shared that he is learning the piano during this period. Giving a glimpse of what he has learnt, Hrithik shared a video of him playing the piano and wrote, “Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home).
So I’m on mission piano. Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning. Photo bomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities.”
The video also sees Sussanne Khan walking through the frame and she also commented on Hrithik’s video, with, “ur too funny!! So sorry I didn’t realise!!”
Recently, Hrithik also took to Instagram to share a heartwarming note about how his ex-wife Sussanne has reunited the family during this crisis. The two separated in 2014 and Sussanne has moved into Hrithik’s apartment for the time of the lockdown, to co-parent their two sons.
He started by writing that it is unimaginable for a parent to be separated from his children during such a time. “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . .”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
