Pinkie Roshan, Sussanne Post Heartfelt Messages on Hrithik’s B’day
Hrithik Roshan turned 46 on 10 January 2020 and wishes poured in for the actor from his fans and Bollywood celebrities. However, his mother Pinkie Roshan posted an extremely special message for the actor and shared a few photographs from his brain surgery for the first time.
Sharing details from the day Hrithik went in for surgery, Pinkie Roshan wrote, “Before Duggu was going for his brain surgery, I was almost fainting. Palpitations in my heart, blood pressure high, prayers on my tongue, I felt every inch of me was overwhelmed with a shadow of concern. His eyes had no fear, no worry, no stress. As he saw the sadness in my eyes, he winked and as if by magic he made me smile. A smile and a wink was all it took for me to feel reassured, energised, inspired and confident that he would be OK.”
Reacting to the pictures, Tiger Shroff commented, “Strongest superhero, my inspiration! Thank you for sharing these with us all pinkie aunty.”
His ex-wife Sussanne Khan, also took to Instagram to wish him and shared adorable pictures of him with their two sons. “Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know. #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo,” she wrote.
Hrithik’s family and friends also posted birthday wishes for him on social media. His father, Rakesh Roshan tweeted, “Happy Birthday Duggu my Sun keep shinning aur apni roshni se sare jahan ko roshan kardo.” Sussanne’s father, Sanjay Khan, also wished his former son-in-law on Twitter.
Katrina Kaif, Zoya Akhtar and other celebrities too wished him.
