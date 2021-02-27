Hrithik Roshan Arrives at Crime Branch Office to Record Statement

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen arriving at the Crime Branch office in Mumbai on 27 February to record a statement in connection to his 2016 impersonator case. This is after the actor’s lawyer approached the Mumbai police in December last year regarding the probe.

The fight that the country watched on national televiosion between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan grabbed headlines after Ranaut called Roshan her ‘silly ex’.

Roshan later approached the Mumbai police alleging that an impersonator was communicating with actress from a bogus email on his name, and he was never in a relationship with Kangana. Roshan also accused Ranaut of harassing him by flooding his real mailbox with close to 3000 emails.