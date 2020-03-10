Hrithik to the Bachchans: Here’s How B’wood is Celebrating Holi
Bollywood celebrities, such as the Bachchans and Hrithik Roshan, took to social media to share snapshots of their Holi celebrations.
The Bachchans enjoyed traditional festivities with a puja and a bonfire. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a few photos, including one of her and Aaradhya posing together by the fire. “Happy Holi to all. Love and light,” she wrote.
Photos of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya performing a Holi puja also surfaced on social media.
Hrithik Roshan also chose to make his Holi celebrations a family affair. He kicked off celebrations with his former spouse Sussanne Khan and her family. Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali posted a few photos from the family party, which saw Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Khan, Zareen Khan and DJ Aqueel bonding together. As Farah put it, they brought in Holi with “flowers, family and lots of food”.
Sussanne also shared a few photos from the evening. “ Happy Holi to all you beautiful people.. may the strength and the force of the universe always be in your being. God bless us all to be full of love, that kind of power that kills all these crazy viruses,” she wrote.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at Mumbai airport on their way back to the US, and won’t be spending Holi in India as fans previously speculated. However, the couple had an early celebration at Isha Ambani’s Holi party along with other Bollywood celebs. Nick, who was attending his first Holi bash, unwittingly captured Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dancing together.
