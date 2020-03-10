Hrithik to the Bachchans: Here’s How B’wood is Celebrating Holi

Bollywood celebrities, such as the Bachchans and Hrithik Roshan, took to social media to share snapshots of their Holi celebrations.

The Bachchans enjoyed traditional festivities with a puja and a bonfire. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a few photos, including one of her and Aaradhya posing together by the fire. “Happy Holi to all. Love and light,” she wrote.