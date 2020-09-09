How Strong is the Drug Case Against Rhea, and What Did NCB Say?

According to the remand copy, Rhea’s brother Showik on being probed by the NCB, said that she had full knowledge of the drugs, to the extent that on occasion she herself had paid for them.

Sushant’s house manager Miranda’s statement is also a part of the remand copy. Rhea’s name finds a mention in Miranda’s statement too.

According to the remand copy, Miranda told the NCB that Sushant and Rhea would look into the payment for drugs. Further, Dipesh Sawant too, had named Rhea.