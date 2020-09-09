How Strong is the Drug Case Against Rhea, and What Did NCB Say?
The Quint reached out to senior lawyer Shekhar Bhandare, who has fought several drug-related cases.
Following the arrest of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in the drug probe connected to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has now arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty as well. NCB, in its remand, has written that Rhea would purchase drugs for Sushant. However, legal experts are of the opinion that the NCB’s case does not hold much water.
How Strong Is the Drug Case?
Following Rhea’s arrest, The Quint reached out to senior lawyer Shekhar Bhandare, who has fought several drug-related cases. Bhandare is of the the opinion that Rhea, along with the others, will get bail in the next few days. This is because the NCB had not seized any drugs. Besides, according to Bhandare, if a case is being made on electronic evidence, then it will not be so strong.
Further, Bhandare said that it is true the WhatsApp chats pertain to drugs, but it will be hard for NCB to tell whether these drugs were even delivered or not.
Now, whether the statements given to NCB will be admissible in the court or not, is on the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court to decide. If a statement is recorded under a provision of Section 15 of the TADA act, the statement is admissible in court, said Bhandare.
Contents of the Remand Copy
According to the remand copy, Rhea’s brother Showik on being probed by the NCB, said that she had full knowledge of the drugs, to the extent that on occasion she herself had paid for them.
Sushant’s house manager Miranda’s statement is also a part of the remand copy. Rhea’s name finds a mention in Miranda’s statement too.
According to the remand copy, Miranda told the NCB that Sushant and Rhea would look into the payment for drugs. Further, Dipesh Sawant too, had named Rhea.
Rhea Accepts that Drugs Were Talked About
NCB’s remand copy mentions Rhea’s statement. According to it, Rhea has confirmed the statements of all these people and admitted that she did talk to Samuel Miranda, Showik and Dipesh about drugs. Citing all this, the NCB has alleged that she was part of a drug syndicate and would provide drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.
On the basis of this, the NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty. However, no where in the copy is there a mention of Rhea taking the drugs. Therefore, the NCB presently has no information on whether Rhea took those drugs or not.
