How Kangana & Alia Are Making Full Use of Social Distancing
With film shoots and releases delayed and events cancelled owing to the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities have taken to social media to interact with fans about how they are spending their self-isolation period. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to give us a peek into how she is making use of her free time.
The actor uploaded a picture of an open book, and the title of the chapter reads ‘The Indefinable Nitin Sawhney’, with a monochrome watercolour painting on the adjacent page. “Stay home & .... finish a book,” her caption reads.
Meanwhile, the release of Alia’s upcoming films Sadak 2 and Brahmastra are expected to get delayed due to the complete shutdown of shoots.
On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is staying true to her fitness regime even during the quarantine period. Some pictures that have surfaced on social media show the actor training with weights under his guidance of her trainer in Manali. A video of her training session has also been shared. The accompanying caption reads:
“Training never stops for #KanganaRanaut who is working out with her trainer, @siddharthasingh1810 in Manali during #coronavirus quarantine. Fun Fact: Sid has trained Kangana during Rangoon and Tanu Weds Manu, and she trains with him whenever she's Manali.”
Kangana will next be seen donning the role of Jayalalithaa for her next film, Thalaivi. Jayalalithaa was an actor turned politician, who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for three terms (1991–96, 2002–06, and 2011–14).
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)