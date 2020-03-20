How Kangana & Alia Are Making Full Use of Social Distancing

With film shoots and releases delayed and events cancelled owing to the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities have taken to social media to interact with fans about how they are spending their self-isolation period. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to give us a peek into how she is making use of her free time.

The actor uploaded a picture of an open book, and the title of the chapter reads ‘The Indefinable Nitin Sawhney’, with a monochrome watercolour painting on the adjacent page. “Stay home & .... finish a book,” her caption reads.