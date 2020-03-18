COVID-19: Here’s How Celebs Are Keeping Busy in Quarantine
With film and television shoots suspended till 31 March and the authorities recommending self-quarantining and social distancing as precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus, Bollywood celebs have found themselves with inadvertent down time. Stars have taken to social media to share how they’ve been spending their days as India rides out the pandemic.
Comedian Johnny Lever decided to bring some levity to the situation and premiered his first TikTok video with his daughter Jamie. The two lip-synch to dialogues from the 2002 film Awara Paagal Deewana with Johnny doing Paresh Rawal's part and Jamie doing her father's part.
Twinkle Khanna decided to use her time to work on a new book while Akshay kept the kids busy. “Thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy but the people that live inside my head don’t talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well. #nextwritingspotisthebathroom,” she captioned a photo of her makeshift workspace.
Madhuri Dixit chose to spend her time bonding with her husband and son. She posted a photo of the three hanging out on the couch writing, “ Making the most of this quarantine by spending some quality time with my family... Everyone, please take the necessary precautions. Take care. Stay safe. Love, MD.”
Radhika Apte took to Instagram to assure fans that she had landed in London. “I’m back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either. That’s all for now! Thank you for all msgs,” she wrote.
Kareena, who has been sharing photos of herself enjoying her break from work, posted an adorable PSA. She shared a throwback picture of herself as a baby and urged everyone to wash their hands to avoid the coronavirus.
We'll get through this!
