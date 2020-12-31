How Can I Say Goodbye to 2020?: Sutapa Remembers Irrfan Khan
Sutapa Sikdar pens a note for Irrfan Khan as 2020 comes to an end.
2020 saw us bidding farewell to a number of our beloved celebrities, Irrfan Khan being one of them. On New Year's Eve, Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar posted an emotional note on Facebook, saying it will be very difficult for her to say goodbye to this year. She also posted a few photos and a video of the late actor.
"It's so difficult to wish 2020 as the worst year as you were still there.last year this day next to me,gardening, busy building birds house how can I say goodbye to 2020!!Irrfan I have no idea how to welcome 2021!!", Sutapa wrote.
Irrfan Khan's son Babil took to Instagram to share a few photos with his mother. "With your guidance. 2021", he wrote in the caption.
Irrfan Khan breathed his last on 29 April 29. Irrfan had been battling cancer since 2018 and sought treatment in the UK for a year. The actor’s last film, Song of The Scorpions, will release in theatres in 2021.
