I Hope to Announce My Wedding Date Soon: Rahul Vaidya
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss season 14.
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar during his stint on the 14th season of the celebrity reality show Bigg Boss. Ever since Parmar accepted his proposal, their fans have been eagerly waiting for a wedding date. In an interview with ETimes, Rahul revealed that wedding plans were derailed by the pandemic but he added that a date might be announced soon.
"Yes, we have had to push our wedding quite a few times because of the pandemic. Owing to the ongoing crisis, we can invite only 25 people, while I would want at least my close relatives and friends in attendance. However, we hope to announce the date soon."Rahul Vaidya to ETimes
In an interview, Rahul's mother revealed that both their families had met and started working on small preparations for the wedding. Rahul added that he would host a function for friends in the industry.
On Bigg Boss 14, Rahul emerged as the first runner up and then decided to travel to Cape Town to shoot for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Talking about his experience on the show, he said to ETimes, "I hadn’t imagined that shooting for the show would be so much fun. Having said that, some stunts can be quite difficult and leave you with bruises.”
Rohit Shetty hosts the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, and Varun Sood are also contestants on the show.
