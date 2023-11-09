Hollywood Actors Agree on Deal With Studios; Union Ends Strike After 118 Days

The union took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the news. They wrote, "The #SagAftraStrike IS OVER. We are thrilled & proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. As of 12:01 a.m. PT on Nov. 9, our strike is officially suspended & all picket locations are closed. We will be in touch in the coming days with information about celebration gatherings around the country."

They further mentioned, "In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes 'above-pattern' minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI. And for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus. Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories."

"Full details of the agreement will not be provided until the tentative agreement is reviewed by the SAG-AFTRA National Board," the union added.

Have a look at their whole thread on X here: