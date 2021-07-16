Hindustani Way: AR Rahman, Ananya Birla's Song for Team India at Tokyo Olympics
'Hindustani Way' is an upbeat tune of hope and strength composed by AR Rahman with Ananya Birla's vocals.
Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla and music maestro AR Rahman collaborated on the track 'Hindustani Way' as Team India gears up to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. The cheer anthem has been sung by Ananya and composed by Grammy winner Rahman, and is a tribute to the sportspersons.
Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, launched the song and said, “Let me thank Ananya & AR Rahman for taking the initiative. I want every Indian to listen to it, share and cheer for India.”
The upbeat, catchy tune chronicles India's Olympics wins across the years. The video has archival footage from 1996 (Atlanta), 2004 (Athens), 2002 & 2008 (Beijing), 2016 (Rio), and 2012 (London). It also gives a glimpse into the training for this year's team. The music video has been directed by Danny Mamik and Sahaan Hattangadi.
With its English and Hindi vocals, it gives a message of optimism and strength, for the Indian team and every Indian at home. The lyrics have been written by Ananya, Nirmika Singh, and Shishir Samant.
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is scheduled to take place from 23 July, after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.