Hina Khan Remembers Her Dad on His Birth Anniversary
Hina Khan's father Aslam Khan passed away earlier this year due to a cardiac arrest.
Hina Khan took to Instagram to remember her father on his birth anniversary. Aslam Khan passed away earlier this year following a cardiac arrest.
Through multiple Instagram stories, Hina shared messages addressed to her late father. The actor also shared a photo of a beautiful bouquet made out of pink and white lilies.
“Got your fav flowers on your birthday dad. Happy birthday daddy. I love you. Miss you,” she wrote. Hina also uploaded a video of her father cutting a cake on his 60th birthday. He is heard joking that he cannot be 60 as he celebrated his 35th birthday last year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.