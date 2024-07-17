ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Hina Khan Undergoes Breast Cancer Surgery; Shares Note From Hospital Staff

Hina Khan, diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, has undergone surgery.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Television actor Hina Khan, diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, has undergone surgery. She shared several pictures from her hospital bed on Instagram Stories. Hina is currently undergoing treatment while balancing her work.

Hina also said in a note, "Being constantly in pain. Yes, constantly. Every single second. The person is smiling? Still in pain. The person doesn't mention it? Still in pain. The person says, 'I'm fine'. Still in pain (mending heart emoji)."

"Dear Hena Khan. I know this surgery has been hard for you, but I am so glad you are on the way to making a full recovery... (heart symbol). Wishing you a quick and full recovery. Hope you feel better very soon. Get well soon." Sharing the note, Hina wrote, "Love and more love (red heart emoji). This keeps me going.. From housekeeping department @kokilabenhospital (folded hands emoji)."

Hina is known for her role as Akshara in the popular TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The ator has also worked in TV reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Topics:  Hina Khan 

