Hina Khan Demonstrates How She Stitches Her Masks For Herself

Television actor Hina Khan took to Instagram and shared a rather nifty method of creating reusable masks at home. She said that masks are now in paucity and one method to ensure you have one, is to stitch one. She demonstrated how she crafted them.

The caption accompanying her post reads, “#HomeMade #Reusable #Masks. So here is my attempt to teach some simple measures of how to make a mask at home. I tried to make the process and the masks, both as interesting as possible for you guys and hope it will encourage a lot of you to make one for yourself. #WeAreInThisTogether #LetsFightCovid19”