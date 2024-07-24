ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'My Strength': Hina Khan On Her Boyfriend's Support Amid Cancer Battle

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage three breast cancer and has been sharing her journey.

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage three breast cancer and has been sharing her journey. Recently, she posted a photo with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, thanking him for his support. In the picture, they are wearing matching black t-shirts.

Hina called Rocky her strength and wrote, "You are the best. May Allah bless you always. My strength."

Take a look at the photo:

 In another post Rocky wrote about Hina and said: "When she smiles, the lights are brighter. When she's happy, life makes sense. When she's with me, I live a lot more. When I am with her, nothing else matters. Cooked her favorite meal... it's a weekend special for my love."

Take a look:

Hina rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Topics:  Hina Khan 

