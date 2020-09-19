Himani Shivpuri Discharged From Hospital After COVID-19 Diagnosis
The actor will be quarantining at home.
Actor Himani Shivpuri, who tested positive for COVID-19 on 12 September, has been discharged from the hospital in Mumbai. The 59-year-old was receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Mumbai's Holy Spirit hospital. On social media, Shivpuri announced that she will be quarantining at home.
She took to Instagram to thank the hospital staff that had helped her get better. She posted a photo with healthcare workers and captioned it, "A big thank you to our Covid warriors,the hospital staff,am back in home quarantine!Thank you all for your positive wishes."
"There is improvement in my health and doctors suggested I should be in home quarantine for 15 days and then I will get myself tested again."Himani Shivpuri to PTI
Earlier, she had taken to social media to inform that she had tested positive for coronavirus.
"Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested", Shivpuri wrote on Instagram.
Shivpuri is currently playing the role of Katori Devi Singh in the daily soap Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. The show also stars Kamna Pathak, Yogesh Tripathi, Zahara Sethjiwala, Sanjay Chaudhary and Vishwanath Chatterjee, among others. Shivpuri has worked in several films and TV shows over the years. One of her most popular roles was in the Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!
(With inputs from PTI)
