Himani Shivpuri Discharged From Hospital After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Actor Himani Shivpuri, who tested positive for COVID-19 on 12 September, has been discharged from the hospital in Mumbai. The 59-year-old was receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Mumbai's Holy Spirit hospital. On social media, Shivpuri announced that she will be quarantining at home.

She took to Instagram to thank the hospital staff that had helped her get better. She posted a photo with healthcare workers and captioned it, "A big thank you to our Covid warriors,the hospital staff,am back in home quarantine!Thank you all for your positive wishes."