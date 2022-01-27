'Hero's Girlfriend Was Insecure': Raveena Tandon Recalls Being Replaced in Films

The actor added, "She then pressurised another favourite hero of mine to replace me from another movie. That hero told me later, ‘arey wo aake itna roi, itna roi ki main aap log ki purani gang hu aur aapne kaise isko lelia. Rona dhona hua uska. To maine aur director ne socha chalo theek hai, little bit of loyalty we owe to her (She came to me and cried so much, saying that she has known us for years, and still we decided to cast someone else. So, the director and me decided to cast her as a token of our loyalty to her)'.”

Raveena told Kannan that the tables turned a few years later. "The best part was that she dumped the hero a few years later. He then came to me and said, 'It was her film, but you please do it as she has quit in between'. I told him that I had warned him about her nature. It was very funny actually. It didn't make a difference to me because to a certain extent, I do believe that there is a certain path your destiny has to follow."

Raveena was last seen in the Netflix show Aranyak, which also starred Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ashutosh Rana among others.