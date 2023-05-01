ADVERTISEMENT

Here's Why Police Stopped AR Rahman's Concert in Pune

A video went viral in which a police officer was seen asking Rahman, others to stop the concert.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Here's Why Police Stopped AR Rahman's Concert in Pune
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The police stopped a concert of AR Rahman in Maharashtra's Pune as it crossed the 10pm deadline, an official told PTI on Monday, 1 May.

After the concert, a video went viral in which a police officer was seen asking Rahman, other artistes and the organisers to stop the concert as it was already past 10pm.

Also Read

Inside Pics From Apple Store Launch: AR Rahman, Neha Dhupia Pose With Tim Cook

Inside Pics From Apple Store Launch: AR Rahman, Neha Dhupia Pose With Tim Cook
ADVERTISEMENT

"As the deadline of 10 pm had passed, we asked AR Rahman and other artistes to stop the show. They followed the instructions and stopped the show," Bundgarden police station's inspector Santosh Patil, who was seen in the video, told PTI.

No case has been registered, a senior police official confirmed.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×