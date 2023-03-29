Here's Why Mira Nair Didn't Cast Chitrangda Singh in 'The Namesake'
Chitrangda Singh will next be seen in Gaslight.
Chitrangda Singh, in a recent interview, opened up about her journey as an actor in the Indian film industry. The Gaslight actor marked her OTT debut with the crime thriller Bob Biswas has now opened up about auditioning for Mira Nair's The Namesake. She also expressed her disappointment over failing to land the role.
Singh got candid about how much she wanted to do the film but couldn't because she simply didn't look the part in an interview with News18:
“There was a point where I did The Namesake, the film that Tabu did. I had auditioned for it and we did everything to make me look like a 24-year-old’s mother as that is what the character progresses to. But it just didn’t work out. I can’t tell you how much I wished [to be a part of the film].”"Chitrangda Singh, Actor
She also went on to add what Mira Nair, the director of The Namesake, had to say about her not being cast, "Somebody else was auditioning me here and I remember Mira Nair got on a phone from New York. She told me, ‘I’m making this call just to tell you that please don’t think in any way that it is because you aren’t a good actor or it’s your performance why you aren’t getting the part. I just want to tell you that you don’t look like you could be a 24-year-old’s mother.’"
The role was eventually played by Tabu and the film also starred Kal Penn, Irrfan Khan and others.
Singh is all set to star in Gaslight alongside Sara Ali Khan premiering on Disney + Hotstar. She was last seen in Cutting Chai in the anthology film, Modern Love Mumbai.
