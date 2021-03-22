Watch Kangana’s First Reaction After Winning the National Award
Kangana won in the Best Actress Category in the 67th National Awards.
Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her joy and excitement after winning the National Award in the Best Actress category for Manikarnika & Panga.
Kangana thanked the whole team of Manikarnika for helping her direct a successful film as well as act in it. "I will be forever grateful to the whole Manikarnika team for supporting me in every manner possible and standing by my side. I want to share this National Award with each of you".
The actor also thanked the director of Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and others for giving her the opportunity. Kangana also mentioned that nothing would have been possible without the support of her fans and family.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.