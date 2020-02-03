Here’s the Weirdest Script That Shah Rukh Khan Has Heard

“Shah Rukh Khan said that once a bearded, arty type director came to him and pitched him a story wherein he plays a character who becomes a gangster after he can’t marry the woman he loves. The girl, on the other hand, has married a cop. At some point, the cop starts chasing the gangster, oblivious to the fact that the duo were ex-lovers,” Anupama said.

Now here comes the strange part. “After some time, the cop shoots the gangster. Wounded, he somehow takes refuge in a train. As luck would have it, the woman is travelling in the same train. The gangster is lying there, unable to find water. Then, the woman breastfeeds him and thereby a brother-sister relationship is formed!,” Anupama exclaims.

After hearing the last bit, SRK questioned, “Don’t you think that’s an odd scene?” To which the director, taking offence, said, “What a dirty mind you have!”