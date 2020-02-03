Here’s the Weirdest Script That Shah Rukh Khan Has Heard
In her latest series Bollywood Tales, film critic Anupama Chopra narrated the most bizarre experience that Shah Rukh Khan had with a film director.
“This was around 10 years back when I was writing a book on him and we spent many hours chatting. At one point I asked him about the most absurd scripts that have been pitched to him,” Anupama said, adding that Shah Rukh recounted one of the strangest incidents he had.
“Shah Rukh Khan said that once a bearded, arty type director came to him and pitched him a story wherein he plays a character who becomes a gangster after he can’t marry the woman he loves. The girl, on the other hand, has married a cop. At some point, the cop starts chasing the gangster, oblivious to the fact that the duo were ex-lovers,” Anupama said.
Now here comes the strange part. “After some time, the cop shoots the gangster. Wounded, he somehow takes refuge in a train. As luck would have it, the woman is travelling in the same train. The gangster is lying there, unable to find water. Then, the woman breastfeeds him and thereby a brother-sister relationship is formed!,” Anupama exclaims.
After hearing the last bit, SRK questioned, “Don’t you think that’s an odd scene?” To which the director, taking offence, said, “What a dirty mind you have!”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )