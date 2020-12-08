Here's How Esha & Bobby Deol Wished Dharmendra on His 85th B'day
Dharmendra Deol spoke about why he doesn't celebrate his birthday anymore.
Dharmendra Deol turned 85 on Tuesday, 8 December, and Esha and Bobby Deol took to Instagram to wish their father. Esha shared two photos of the two of them posing for a click. "Holding on to this hand for eternity. Love you papa. Happy Birthday. Wish you happiness & the best of health always", she captioned the pictures.
Bobby Deol shared an old black-and-white photo of himself sitting on his father's lap. He wrote in the caption, “Love you Papa... Happy Birthday.”
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dharmendra Deol said he does not celebrate his birthday any longer. "I used to celebrate my birthday but not any longer. There's a lot of artificiality in the film industry and people use birthdays as promotional gimmicks. Moreover this year- with farmers suffering and the ongoing pandemic - one can't really enjoy. My mother loved hosting my birthday parties, so after losing her I don't celebrate anymore".
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.