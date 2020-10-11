Here's How Abhishek Wished Amitabh Bachchan on His B'Day

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his birthday on 11 October.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to wish his father Amitabh Bachchan with an adorable throwback photo of the legendary actor. Sharing a photo of Big B when he was a toddler, Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday B!!!
#theOG #MyHero #78 Love you,Pa.

Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on 11 October. Wishes are pouring in from Bollywood. Madhuri Dixit shared a photo of her with Big B on Instagram and wrote, "You are a true legend of Indian cinema and an inspiration to many including me. Have a wonderful year ahead".

Taapsee Pannu, who shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Pink and Badla, wrote on her Insta story, "Happy birthday Rockstar! Coz you shall be the coolest I've worked with! PS - our hattrick is pending".

Here are some more birthday wishes for Amitabh Bachchan:

