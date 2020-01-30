Here’s How Deepika Reacted to ‘Chhapaak’s IMDB Rating Dip
Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone’s appearance at the JNU protest rally on 5 January caused quite a stir on social media as #BoycottChhapaak started trending. The Meghna Gulzar directorial released on 10 January and its IMDB ratings also saw a hit. On IMDB Chhapaak’’s rating fell to 4.6, while Tanhaji stood at 8.7. Out of the 10,501 voters, almost 6000 voters gave it the lowest rating and almost 3,200 rated it 10.
According to a Hindustan Times report, Deepika reacted to the incident in a promotional interview later, where she said “Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi” (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind).
There was also news that the film has lost money and not made enough profits. However, Chhapaak wasn’t a loss-making venture. It is a medium budget film made for a price of Rs 35 crore including the cost of prints and publicity. Till 20 January, the film had made Rs 32.48 crore just by ticket sales in India. The film, which has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone, Govind Singh Sandhu and Meghna Gulzar, sold its music rights for Rs 3 crore and its digital + satellite rights for Rs 23 crore. So, the film had already made Rs 58.48 crore (as of Monday, 20 January, 2020).
On 7 January, Deepika Padukone joined a protest rally at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), against the attack that took place on JNU students on 5 January. She was seen attending the protest and meeting JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh with folded hands. The actor received praise from many Bollywood celebrities for her courage and stance.
