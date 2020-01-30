Here’s How Deepika Reacted to ‘Chhapaak’s IMDB Rating Dip

Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone’s appearance at the JNU protest rally on 5 January caused quite a stir on social media as #BoycottChhapaak started trending. The Meghna Gulzar directorial released on 10 January and its IMDB ratings also saw a hit. On IMDB Chhapaak’’s rating fell to 4.6, while Tanhaji stood at 8.7. Out of the 10,501 voters, almost 6000 voters gave it the lowest rating and almost 3,200 rated it 10.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Deepika reacted to the incident in a promotional interview later, where she said “Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi” (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind).